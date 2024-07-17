LIT DUO 1 camera light meter for streaming, film and photography

When you’re working in film, video, or photography, precision in light measurement can make or break your project. Enter the LIT DUO 1 camera light meter, an innovative tool designed to streamline your workflow and elevate your craft. This compact, intuitive device integrates six essential measurement tools into one user-friendly package, ensuring you have everything you need right at your fingertips.

LIT DUO 1

Key Takeaways Compact and user-friendly design optimized for single-hand use

Integrates six essential measurement tools: color, exposure, flash, illuminance, spectrum, and flicker

State-of-the-art sensor technology for unparalleled accuracy

Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C port for seamless integration and convenience

Runs on replaceable AAA batteries with USB-C recharging option

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $465 or £395 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Imagine having a light meter that fits comfortably in your pocket and is optimized for single-hand use. The LIT DUO 1 is exactly that. Its intuitive user interface, complete with tactile controls, makes it incredibly easy to navigate. The large LCD display features a smart menu that allows you to access all its functions effortlessly.

Built to last, the device features a CNC milled anodized aluminum front and a durable plastic back, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of daily use. This means you can carry it around on set or location without worrying about wear and tear, making it a reliable companion for all your projects.

Pro Camera Light Meter

The LIT DUO 1 is not just any light meter; it’s a powerhouse of measurement capabilities. It can measure color, exposure, flash, illuminance, spectrum, and flicker, all in one go. Thanks to its dual sensor setup, you can perform simultaneous measurements, saving you valuable time. The light flicker metering capability is particularly useful for video professionals who need to ensure consistent lighting conditions. Imagine shooting a scene and realizing later that the lighting was inconsistent; the LIT DUO 1 helps you avoid such pitfalls by providing real-time, accurate data.

Equipped with state-of-the-art interference filter sensor technology, the LIT DUO 1 delivers unparalleled accuracy. Its high-speed, ultra-low-power MCU and memory chipsets ensure that you get fast and reliable readings every time. The device also features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to expand its use-cases and integrate it seamlessly into your existing workflow. Need to update the firmware or charge the battery? The USB-C port has got you covered. This connectivity means you can easily sync the device with your smartphone or tablet, making it easier to manage and analyze your data on the go.

If the LIT DUO 1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2025. To learn more about the LIT DUO 1 camera light metre project view the promotional video below.

Running on 3 x AAA replaceable batteries, the LIT DUO 1 is designed for convenience. You can also recharge it via the USB-C port, making it easy to keep the device powered up. The sound buzzer provides feedback on button presses and measuring events, ensuring you always know when a measurement has been taken. This feature is particularly useful in noisy environments where visual cues might be missed. The combination of replaceable batteries and USB-C recharging ensures that you are never left stranded without power, making it a reliable tool for long shoots or extended projects.

With the LIT DUO 1 Light Meter, you’re not just getting a tool; you’re investing in a comprehensive, efficient, and user-friendly solution for all your light measurement needs. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding enthusiast, this device offers the precision and reliability you need to take your work to the next level.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and operational specifications for the camera light metre, jump over to the official LIT DUO 1 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of camera gear and accessories :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals