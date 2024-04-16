5K Vlogging camera it’s Indiegogo from $339

If you are searching for a small portable pocket sized high-resolution camera to record your daily vlogs you might be interested in the new Ordro M5 5K vlogging camera which is currently available on Indiegogo at hugely discounted prices. The Ordro M5 5K is powerhouse of a camera is designed to transform your content creation, providing you with the tools and features you need to easily and daily produce stunning, professional-quality videos that will captivate your audience.

Imagine the possibilities that come with capturing your adventures in breathtaking 5K resolution at a smooth 30 frames per second. Every intricate detail, from the texture of a leaf to the sparkle in someone’s eye, is preserved with unparalleled clarity. The vibrant colors pop off the screen, immersing your viewers in the moment as if they were right there beside you. The Ordro M5 brings your stories to life like never before.

Pricing & Availability

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $339 or £272 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail amount, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. But the Ordro M5 isn’t just about high resolution; it’s also about stability. With its built-in 3-axis stabilizer, you can bid farewell to shaky, jarring footage that distracts from your message. Whether you’re walking, running, or even jumping, the Ordro M5 ensures that your videos remain smooth and steady, allowing your audience to focus on the content that matters most.

Gone are the days of squinting at tiny screens and fumbling with minuscule buttons. The Ordro M5 boasts a generous 3.5-inch touchscreen that puts control at your fingertips. Adjusting settings, previewing your footage, and navigating menus becomes a breeze, allowing you to stay focused on capturing the perfect shot. The intuitive interface ensures that you’ll spend less time fiddling with your camera and more time creating compelling content.

5K Vlogging Camera

The 120° ultra-wide-angle lens is another game-changer. No longer will you be confined to narrow, restrictive frames. With the Ordro M5, you can capture expansive landscapes that stretch as far as the eye can see, bustling city scenes that pulsate with energy, and group shots that include everyone without the need for awkward cropping. This lens opens up a world of creative possibilities, allowing you to tell your stories in a way that truly resonates with your audience.

If the Ordro M5 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the Ordro M5 5K vlogging camera project look at the promotional video below.

When the sun dips below the horizon, the Ordro M5 keeps on shining. Its night vision capabilities ensure that you can continue recording long after the daylight fades. Capture the twinkling city lights, the moonlit landscapes, and the intimate moments that unfold under the stars. With the Ordro M5, the night becomes your canvas, and you become the artist painting with light.

Camera Features :

The smart tracking technology is like having your own personal cameraman. It intelligently follows your subject, keeping them in focus and centered in the frame, even as they move around. Whether you're filming yourself or someone else, the Ordro M5 ensures that the star of your vlog is always in the spotlight, allowing you to concentrate on delivering your message with confidence.

Timelapse photography adds a touch of cinematic flair to your vlogs. Condense hours, days, or even weeks into a mesmerizing sequence that showcases the passage of time. From the rising and setting of the sun to the hustle and bustle of a city street, timelapse videos captivate your audience, drawing them into the story you're telling.

The wide dynamic range (WDR) feature is a lifesaver in challenging lighting conditions. It balances the light and dark areas of your footage, ensuring that every detail is visible and well-exposed. Whether you're shooting in bright sunlight or in a dimly lit room, the Ordro M5 adapts to the situation, delivering consistent, high-quality results.

With the Auto Exposure Lock (AE-L), you have the power to maintain the perfect exposure throughout your shoot. Lock in your settings and let the Ordro M5 handle the rest, ensuring that your footage remains consistent and visually appealing from start to finish.

And when you need to step away from your camera, the Ordro Cam app and optional remote control give you the freedom to control your Ordro M5 from a distance. Adjust settings, start and stop recording, and even preview your footage, all without ever having to touch your camera.

The Ordro M5 5K Vlog Camera is more than just a tool; it’s your partner in storytelling. Whether you’re a seasoned vlogger looking to take your content to the next level or a beginner eager to make your mark, the Ordro M5 empowers you to create videos that inspire, entertain, and engage. So, grab your Ordro M5, unleash your creativity, and get ready to elevate your vlogging game like never before.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the 5K vlogging camera, jump over to the official Ordro M5 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



