Lens Flipper Versatile on the go camera lens storage and access

Professional photographers who carry multiple lenses during photo shoots may be interested in the new Lens Flipper Versatile camera lens storage and access system. Specifically designed to provide quick access to your favorite camera lenses, the Lens Flipper Versatile and new Nikon Z mounting system is definitely worth further investigation.

Designed to work in conjunction with other camera systems such as the Spider Holster, Cotton Carrier, Hold Fast Gear the Lens Flipper Versatile has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to back. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $57 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates).

Camera lens storage

“The Lens Flipper Versatile (LFV for short) , A way to carry your lens that works with other camera carry systems like Spider Holster, Cotton Carrier, Hold Fast Gear, and many others. The Lens Flipper Versatile will adapt into your workflow, you don’t have to buy an entire system, we work with the carry systems you already have! “

If the Lens Flipper Versatile crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Lens Flipper Versatile camera lens storage system project review the promotional video below.

“The Lens Flipper by GoWing has been helping photographers carry their lenses for over eight years now. Our Strap version of the Lens Flipper has been sold all over the world. When we had the idea for the LFV, we wanted a system that would adapt to your current workflow. So, we set out to make a Lens Flipper that will work with many other carry systems. “

“Spider Holster, Cotton Carrier, and HoldFast Gear have been great partners to work with on this journey to bring you the most versatile tool in your photography gear arsenal!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the camera lens storage system, jump over to the official Lens Flipper Versatile crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

