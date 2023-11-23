CALLUM Skye EV off road vehicle unveiled

CALLUM has unveiled a new electric off-road vehicle, the CALLUM Skye, and this new EV is designed to be a performance multi-terrain vehicle, it certainly looks very interesting from the photos.

“At four metres long, the CALLUM SKYE is dramatically proportioned with a concise exterior aesthetic driven by its capabilities. It has been designed to exceed expectations: minimal mass, maximum capability – exceptionally usable and an absolute joy to drive,” explains Ian Callum, head of design at CALLUM.

“The exterior features a striking accent loop, intersected by a strong horizontal structure, flanked by organic forms front and rear. It is pared down to a level of necessity and understatement. At the heart of its story is its performance, style and capability, and a design integral to the engineering elements. For example, the lower section of the doors have beautifully integrated glass, offering outstanding visibility in all conditions. I believe the SKYE is truly authentic – unique in concept and presence in the market.”

You can find out more information about the new CALLUM Skye over at the company’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will be available or how much it will cost.

Source CALLUM



