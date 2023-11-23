New Peugeot E-3008 EV now available to order for £34,650

Peugeot has announced that its latest electric vehicle, the Peugeot E-3008 is now available to order in the UK pricing for this new EV starts at £34,650 on the road and there are a number of different trim levels to choose from.

The new Peugeot E-3008 electric vehicle will come with a choice of power options including the 157 kW, 210 hp model that features a 400v lithium-ion battery and a range of up to 326 miles on a single charge.

The new E-3008’s aerodynamic fastback SUV styling makes it immediately recognisable, combining elegance, efficiency and spaciousness (4.54m Long, 1.90m Wide, 1.64m High). The E-3008 remains one of the most compact cars in the 100% electric SUV market, while still providing ample passenger and modular luggage space in its spacious cabin. With an all-new front-end design featuring PEUGEOT’s distinctive new three-claw lighting signature, the ultra-compact LED headlamps and grille are complimented by a sweeping aerodynamic and feline profile which highlights the modernity and unique personality of the E-3008. Diamond-cut alloy wheels, in either 19” or 20”, further emphasise the E-3008’s status as a stylish and efficient fastback SUV.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot E-3008 electric vehicle over at the Peugeot website at the link below, the car is now available to order in the UK, pricing starts at £34,650 for the Allure model, and the GT model starts at £38,150.

Source Peugeot



