New Peugeot E-3008 EV now available to order for £34,650

Peugeot has announced that its latest electric vehicle, the Peugeot E-3008 is now available to order in the UK pricing for this new EV starts at £34,650 on the road and there are a number of different trim levels to choose from.

The new Peugeot E-3008 electric vehicle will come with a choice of power options including the 157 kW, 210 hp model that features a 400v lithium-ion battery and a range of up to 326 miles on a single charge.

The new E-3008’s aerodynamic fastback SUV styling makes it immediately recognisable, combining elegance, efficiency and spaciousness (4.54m Long, 1.90m Wide, 1.64m High). The E-3008 remains one of the most compact cars in the 100% electric SUV market, while still providing ample passenger and modular luggage space in its spacious cabin. With an all-new front-end design featuring PEUGEOT’s distinctive new three-claw lighting signature, the ultra-compact LED headlamps and grille are complimented by a sweeping aerodynamic and feline profile which highlights the modernity and unique personality of the E-3008. Diamond-cut alloy wheels, in either 19” or 20”, further emphasise the E-3008’s status as a stylish and efficient fastback SUV.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot E-3008 electric vehicle over at the Peugeot website at the link below, the car is now available to order in the UK, pricing starts at £34,650 for the Allure model, and the GT model starts at £38,150.

Source Peugeot



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy