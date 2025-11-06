Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies Return! Everything Players Must Know

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is releasing! Players are surprised to have this sequel so soon, but many are happy to see it. As with any new Call of Duty game, there are plenty of new modes to discuss, including Zombies. Black Ops 7 introduces brand new maps and challenging modes, waves, Zombie types, and more! We’ll go over all the new and returning details and mechanics so you know what you’re getting into.

Table of Contents

The New & Returning Black Ops 7 Zombie Modes

In Call of Duty Black Ops 7, players are most curious about the types of modes returning or being added to the game. While the regular online Multiplayer has a plethora of modes to choose from, Zombies has always been a bit more modest with their selection. However, this is made up for by the difficult and drawn-out gameplay that requires patience, resource management, teamwork, and more. In Black Ops 7, there are 3 returning modes and one exciting new one.

Standard Mode

As per the usual Call of Duty Zombies launch, players will have access to the Standard Zombies mode. In Standard, players will experience each map’s unique story by completing the side content and finding the many easter eggs. Doing so gives you special perks to help you survive through the strengthening waves, and eventually, hopefully, reach the end.

Directed Mode

The Directed Zombies mode works very similarly to the Standard mode, but with a bit more guidance. Players will be streamlined through the map with clear checkpoints and progression goals made present. This is planned to help newer players progress through the mode, especially for those who enjoy the Zombies campaigns that usually play in the background of quests. This mode is planned to be added after the initial release in a future update, so stay tuned!

️Survival Mode

At the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops 7, the game will come with the usual Survival Zombies mode. In Survival, players will need to survive for as long as possible through multiple, growing waves of Zombies. However, the map will have all secrets and side content available, which can help give extra perks and weapons to survive. While there isn’t a set ending in this mode, veteran Zombie players will enjoy the challenge of seeing just how long they can last in a Zombie outbreak.

The New Cursed Mode

Finally, there’s the Cursed Zombies mode, which is a brand new challenge for Call of Duty Zombies fans. This mode is meant to be hardcore for the best Zombies players, as you’ll start with close to no gear or weapons against countless hordes and bosses. The main goal of the mode is to find Relics. Each Relic has some conditions to fulfill to collect, which can range from killing a certain number of Zombies to defeating a merciless boss.

As of right now, the requirements to unlock Cursed mode are unknown, along with what you gain from playing it. Some theorize that surviving a certain number of Cursed waves will unlock special rewards, like exclusive weapons or cosmetics. Each map is also expected to hold different Relics, offering unique challenges based on the map’s layout and maybe even lore.

️Black Ops 7 Zombies Maps

When Call of Duty Black Ops 7 launches, the only map for Survival mode that’ll be available is the Vandorn Farm. The map will be familiar to those who played the Beta release, which was only playable for those who pre-ordered the game back in early October 2025. However, four other exciting maps await us when Season One of the game officially starts.

Vandorn Farm

Vandorn Farm will be the first map that players will experience when starting Black Ops 7’s Zombies. The map is fairly small, featuring two main buildings and a shed. Players will need to prioritize turning on the power to enter the buildings, as one of them contains a Pack-A-Punch on the second floor. According to those who’ve played the Beta, the map is known to be challenging in later waves due to the limited cover and room to breathe.

Astra Malorum

Coming in Season 1’s launch, Astra Malorum is an observatory, steampunk map with themes of starry nights and spatial exploration. While not much is known about the map thus far, it’s a known favorite amongst the designers who worked on it. There are rumors of secret puzzles based around the stars, or maybe even traveling to space, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Exit 115

There isn’t much information about Exit 115 besides some simple images. According to the one above, the map will take place in an 80s-style neon diner, reminiscent of the vibes of classic horror movies of the time. Maybe there’ll be fun 80’s nostalgic easter eggs found here?

Zarya Cosmodrome

Finally, the last Survival map confirmed for Season One is the Zarya Cosmodrome. Despite the grand towers, this is a smaller map that continues the space theme of Astra Malorum. Instead of an observatory, however, we witness and defend a rocket ship launch from the Zombie invasion. This could lead to some impressive scenes, leaving many players excited for what’s to come, us included!



