Build your own robot dog with the CM4 XGO-Lite kit

If you would like to build your very own robot dog companion complete with moving limbs, sensors and more. You might be interested in the CM4 XGO Robot Dog Kit V2 for Raspberry Pi is a noteworthy addition to the market. This robotic dog companion kit offers an engaging and educational experience for tech enthusiasts, providing them with the opportunity to build their own robotic companion using advanced technology and open-source software.

The CM4 XGO robotic companion is powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), a robust microcomputer with a Quad-Core Cortex-A72 CPU running at 1.5GHz. This processor ensures a smooth and efficient operation, allowing the robot dog to execute complex tasks effortlessly. The CM4 also offers wireless connectivity with dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, ensuring seamless communication between the robot and its controller. The robot is equipped with 2GB/4GB of RAM for efficient multitasking and a 32GB Micro SD card for storing the operating system and other necessary data.

Unlike many robot kits on the market, the CM4 XGO Robot Dog boasts a sturdy metal construction, giving it a satisfyingly robust and weighty feel. This construction not only enhances the robot’s durability but also adds to its aesthetic appeal. The kit comes pre-assembled, saving users from the often complicated process of assembly and wiring.

At the heart of this robot dog is the Compute Module 4, which serves as the control center. Users can program the robot with custom code via a web browser, or they can opt for traditional programming methods by connecting it to a monitor. The kit comes with several examples of code that demonstrate the robot’s capabilities, including facial recognition using the inbuilt camera, remote control, and more. The robot’s functionality can be further expanded with the use of Python commands, as detailed in the provided documentation. For those who are not yet proficient in Python, a block code editor is also available.

The CM4 XGO was recently showcased at OSSUMMIT EU 2023, a leading open-source event by the Linux Foundation, held in Bilbao, Spain. This event, themed “Innovation Happens Here”, gathered global open-source developers, vendors, technologists, users, universities, and research institutes to discuss open-source innovation and the future. ELECFREAKS, a partner of the OpenAtom OpenHarmony ecosystem, demonstrated the capabilities of its open-source XGO at the event.

The XGO Robot Dog operates on the OpenHarmony lightweight system, an open-source operating system that allows the robot to perform functions like visual line inspection, self-balancing control, and motion detection. The robotic companion, made of aluminum alloy material, can perform actions like walking up and down steps, demonstrating its advanced mobility.

In addition to the XGO, ELECFREAKS also highlighted the Open Source Big Brother project at the OSSUMMIT. This project is an open-source technology education ecosystem for youth, aiming to help young people gain access to open-source hardware and develop skills in creativity education, programming education, and artificial intelligence education. ELECFREAKS has created a series of creative works using open-source hardware products suitable for teaching and display on campus, and these have been demonstrated in various schools, sparking interest among students.

The CM4 XGO Robot Dog Kit V2 for Raspberry Pi offers an exciting and educational opportunity for tech enthusiasts to build their own robot dog. With its advanced technology, open-source software, and robust construction, this robot dog kit is a valuable addition to the realm of robotics.



