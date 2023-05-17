Tesla Bot AI humanoid robots learn new tricks

This week the engineers, developers and designers at Tesla AI have released a new demonstration video providing a glimpse at what the companies new artificial intelligent humanoid robots are capable of doing in their current form. As you can see in the video embedded below which was presented to investors during Elon Musk shareholder event the robots are now capable of walking forward and also capable of picking up items and recognizing objects says Tesla.

The Tesla Bot is designed to handle tasks that are unsafe, repetitive, or boring for humans. Musk has previously stated that the Tesla Bot would stand around 5’8″ tall and be able to carry up to 45 lbs. The robot is also designed to be able to walk at a speed of up to 5 mph. The Tesla human now it robot is built using the same technologies used in Tesla’s vehicles, including the autopilot system for self-navigation, and the advanced sensors and cameras to perceive its environment. The aim is to create a general-purpose, bi-pedal robot that can perform tasks ranging from grocery shopping to more complicated technical repairs.

AI humanoid robot

“Create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks. Achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world. We’re hiring deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls, mechanical and general software engineers to solve some of our hardest engineering challenges.”

If you would like to learn more about artificial intelligence and what AI actually is as well as machine learning and other facets of AI this revolutionary new technology that is transforming our world we have recovered.

“We develop and deploy autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. We believe that an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving, bi-pedal robotics and beyond.”

Source : Tesla



