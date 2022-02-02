Tesla recalls Full Self-Driving beta software

Tesla has issued a recall on its recently released Full-Driving beta software that included Assertive mode. The Assertive mode allowed the vehicles to run stop signs in self-driving mode at speeds of up to 5.6 mph. While many people roll through stop signs, it is illegal in the US and will result in a ticket and points against the license of the driver/owner in many instances.

The NHTSA issued a statement that said failing to stop at a stop sign increases the risk of a crash, resulting in a recall. The recall covers 53,822 Tesla vehicles, including Model S and X vehicles, from 2016 through 2022. Model 3 vehicles covered in the recall range from 2017 through 2022 models. Tesla’s little SUV, the Model Y, is also covered in the recall from model years 2020 through 2022.

Tesla released an OTA firmware update that disabled the ability for the vehicles to run stop signs in early February. Notification letters will go out to owners in late March. After meeting with the NHTSA in January, Tesla agreed to eliminate the rolling stop feature from its software.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals