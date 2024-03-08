Build a Steam Deck OS gaming PC for just $280

Budget-conscious gamers might be interested in a new video published by ETA Prime which covers how to build a Steam Deck OS like gaming PC for just $280. Providing an affordable alternative to the Steam Deck without the need for portability and designed to offer you impressive performance for its price, particularly when running Linux-based Chimera OS, which mimics the Steam Deck experience. ChimeraOS is an operating system that provides an out of the box couch gaming experience. After installation, boot directly into Steam Big Picture and start playing your favorite games.

Let’s dive into the heart of this budget-friendly gaming PC. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU is the star of the show, known for its ability to handle demanding games with ease. This processor is paired with a Spire cooler, which is essential for keeping your system cool during those marathon gaming sessions. When it comes to graphics, the RX 570X GPU is your ally. This graphics card, which you can find on AliExpress, can be flashed to RX 580 specifications, offering you 8GB of VRAM. This is a cost-effective solution for rendering your favorite games with impressive detail.

How to build a Steam Deck style gaming PC

The PC is housed in a sturdy chassis, which not only looks good but is also durable. A 400W power supply unit is included to ensure that your gaming sessions run smoothly without any power hiccups. The motherboard is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is more than enough memory for gaming and multitasking. But the real highlight is the Chimera OS. This Linux-based operating system is designed to replicate the Steam Deck experience on your desktop. It’s optimized for gaming and often performs better than traditional Windows setups, giving you an edge in your gaming adventures.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Valve’s Steam Deck games console.

When put to the test, this budget gaming PC has proven that it can handle popular games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Doom Eternal, and Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p resolution with frame rates that keep the action smooth. While it may not be the best choice for 4K or 1440p gaming, it shines at 1080p, particularly when running on Linux.

It’s important to note that the RX 580 and RX 570X graphics cards are nearing the end of their prime for the very latest games. However, they still hold their own for current gaming needs, offering a sweet spot of affordability and performance. If you’re intrigued by this build, you can find links to the components and more detailed information to help you get started.

Building a gaming PC that offers an experience similar to the Steam Deck OS is not just doable; it’s a smart move for gamers who prioritize saving money without compromising on quality. By carefully choosing the right components and operating system, you can enjoy a gaming experience that rivals that of more expensive setups. So, why not take the plunge and start building your own budget gaming PC today? It’s an exciting project that will reward you with countless hours of gaming enjoyment.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals