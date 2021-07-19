Boss EURUS GS-1 guitar with integrated synthesizer and wireless foot pedal $2,200

Guitar maker Boss has introduced a new instrument to its range the Boss EURUS GS-1, equipped with an integrated synthesizer and Bluetooth wireless foot pedal. Crafted in Japan for “bold sound innovators” the new guitar switches seamlessly between synthesizer and regular guitar sounds and includes six on-board memories for storing different synthesizer sounds. Featuring a 24-fret neck, compound radius rosewood fingerboard, and offset double-cutaway body design the guitar is now available priced at $2200 and comes complete with its own companion application which is available for iOS and Android devices.

The Bluetooth technology can be used to connect the optional EV-1-WL Wireless MIDI Expression Pedal and the synthesiser is powered by four AA batteries and can be updated using a USB connection direct to your Windows or Mac computer. Check out the announcement video below to learn more about new Boss instrument.

“Every guitarist is on a highly personal tone journey, continually honing their skills and searching for the perfect gear combination to unleash their full potential. The Boss EURUS GS-1 concept presents a bold new creative path for adventurous sonic explorers, expanding the traditional guitar experience with powerful and expressive BOSS technologies.

Born from this breakthrough approach, the EURUS GS-1 infuses a premium instrument with advanced guitar synthesis techniques refined over more than four decades. Deep, inspiring, and infinitely playable, the Boss EURUS GS-1 will take your musical vision where it’s never gone before.”

Source : Boss

