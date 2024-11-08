Born in Affalterbach: Mercedes AMG’s Game-Changing SUV is on the Horizon

Mercedes-AMG, a renowned name in the automotive industry, is set to transform the electric vehicle market with its groundbreaking AMG.EA electric high-performance platform. This innovative technology serves as the backbone for the company’s first-ever in-house developed SUV, signifying a major leap forward in AMG’s illustrious 57-year history. The AMG.EA platform is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance while staying true to the brand’s core values of emotion and power. This new platform is not merely about electrification; it embodies the philosophy of “AMG First, EV Second,” guaranteeing that the vehicles are as exhilarating to drive as they are eco-friendly.

The development of the AMG.EA platform marks a significant shift in the company’s approach to electric vehicles. By focusing on performance first and electrification second, Mercedes-AMG aims to create a driving experience that surpasses expectations. The platform is designed to optimize power delivery, handling, and overall performance, ensuring that the SUV built on this technology will be a true AMG in every sense of the word.

A Milestone in Mercedes-AMG’s History

The introduction of the AMG.EA electric high-performance platform and the subsequent development of the in-house SUV represent a pivotal moment in Mercedes-AMG’s history. As the company celebrates its 57th anniversary, this move demonstrates its commitment to embracing the future of automotive technology while preserving its rich heritage of crafting high-performance vehicles.

Mercedes-AMG’s decision to develop the SUV in-house is a testament to the company’s expertise and dedication to excellence. By maintaining control over every aspect of the vehicle’s design and production, AMG can ensure that the SUV meets the highest standards of quality, performance, and innovation. This approach also allows for seamless integration of the AMG.EA platform, optimizing the vehicle’s capabilities and delivering an unparalleled driving experience.

Pricing and Availability

While specific pricing details for the “Born in Affalterbach” SUV have yet to be announced, industry experts anticipate that Mercedes-AMG will position this high-performance vehicle competitively within the luxury SUV market. The company’s reputation for crafting premium, innovative automobiles suggests that the price point will reflect the SUV’s advanced technology and exceptional performance capabilities.

Availability is expected to follow the initial test drives scheduled for this winter, with a full launch likely in the coming year. Auto enthusiasts and potential buyers are eagerly awaiting further announcements from Mercedes-AMG regarding pre-order opportunities and official release dates. As the anticipation builds, the automotive industry is poised for a significant shift as Mercedes-AMG prepares to unveil its groundbreaking all-electric SUV.

Specifications

Platform: AMG.EA electric high-performance platform

Vehicle Type: Full-size SUV

Development: In-house by Mercedes-AMG

Model Lines: GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS, EQE SUV

Iconic Model: Mercedes-AMG G 63

Energy Consumption (G 63): 15.7-14.7 l/100 km

CO₂ Emissions (G 63): 358-335 g/km

CO₂ Class (G 63): G

As Mercedes-AMG continues to evolve and adapt to the changing automotive landscape, its commitment to excellence remains unwavering. The introduction of the AMG.EA electric high-performance platform and the development of the in-house SUV serve as a testament to the company’s dedication to pushing the limits of what is possible in the realm of electric vehicles. With this groundbreaking move, Mercedes-AMG is poised to redefine the future of high-performance automobiles, setting a new standard for the industry to follow.

