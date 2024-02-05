MacBook 13 port USB-C multimedia hub with Power Delivery 3.0 support

MacBook users searching for an easy way to quickly expand the connectivity of their MacBook Pro or MacBook Air might be interested in a fantastic, lightweight USB-C hub from EZQuest. The EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter has been specifically designed to provide users with a powerful accessory that can transform your MacBook into a connectivity powerhouse, all for a reasonable price of $59.99. It’s designed to meet the needs of users who require more from their devices, whether for work or play.

The EZQuest adapter comes equipped with an impressive 13 ports, making it a one-stop solution for all your connectivity needs. It features dual HDMI 4K 60Hz outputs, allowing you to connect to two high-resolution displays for a stunning visual experience. For those who still use older monitors, there’s also a VGA port, ensuring you can connect to a wide range of display equipment.

But the adapter doesn’t stop at display options. It includes four USB ports—two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0—so you can hook up a variety of peripherals, from keyboards and mice to external hard drives and more. The inclusion of two USB-C ports further enhances your MacBook’s functionality. One of these supports Power Delivery 3.0, which means you can charge your MacBook at full speed while using the adapter. The other USB-C port is designed for fast data transfers at 10Gb/s and also provides additional charging capabilities.

EZQuest 13 port MacBook USB-C hub

It’s important to note that the adapter is specifically engineered for MacBooks with dual Thunderbolt/USB-C ports. This ensures seamless compatibility with both the Pro and Air models. However, MacBook owners with the latest Apple M1 and M2 chips should be aware that their devices can only support a single external display due to chipset restrictions.

When it comes to data and power, the EZQuest adapter doesn’t disappoint. It offers robust data transfer speeds, with a 10Gb/s USB-C port and two USB-A 3.0 ports at 5Gb/s. Additionally, there are two USB-A 2.0 ports at 480Mb/s. The adapter’s total shared data bandwidth is an impressive 10Gb/s. For power, the adapter features a 100W USB-C Power Delivery port, and the USB-A ports share a combined output of 15W.

The adapter also boasts additional features that enhance its utility. There’s a Gigabit Ethernet port for a stable internet connection, an SDHC/Micro SDHC card reader for easy data transfer from memory cards, and a 3.5mm audio jack that supports microphones. The 16 CM cable is designed with an easy connect-disconnect grip, and an LED power indicator keeps you informed about the hub’s status.

MacBook hub features and specifications

Connection to two HDMI 4K 60Hz displays or a VGA port for display extension or mirroring.

Four USB ports for connecting standard USB 3.0 or 2.0 devices.

Two USB-C ports, one with Power Delivery 3.0 for pass-thru charging up to 100 watts and Fast Role Swap technology, and the other for 10Gb/s data transfer and 5V/1.5A charging.

Compatibility with Apple MacBook Pro or Air, specifically designed for models with dual Thunderbolt/USB-C ports.

Limitation for Apple M1 and M2 chip users to only one external display.

Data transfer capabilities include a 10Gb/s USB-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports at 5Gbs, and two USB-A 2.0 ports at 480Mbs, with a total shared data bandwidth of 10Gbs.

Power input and output specifications include a 100W USB-C Power Delivery port and various USB-A ports with different power outputs, totaling 15W shared power.

Does not support Apple SuperDrive

Additional features include a Gigabit Ethernet connection, SDHC/Micro SDHC card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack with microphone support, a 16 CM cable with an EZ connect-disconnect grip, an LED power indicator, and a VGA port.

Supported monitor configurations and resolutions

Pricing and availability

The EZquest MacBook USB-C multimedia hub is currently on sale for $59.99, from the official EZquest website down from the regular price of $99.99 and is available to purchase from online stores such as Amazon.

Overall, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter is a valuable addition to any MacBook user’s toolkit. It offers a wide range of connectivity options, supports high-resolution displays, and provides fast data transfer speeds, all while keeping your MacBook charged at a great price.

Whether you’re a professional needing to connect multiple devices or a casual user looking to enhance your MacBook’s capabilities, this adapter is a practical and affordable solution. It is worth mentioning that the adapter is not compatible with the Apple SuperDrive, so if that’s a deal-breaker, you may need to look for other options. However, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia Hub Adapter does come with a 1-year warranty, giving you peace of mind.



