Boox Tab X C Review : 13.3 Color E-Ink Table & Stylus Hands-On Impressions

What if your tablet could combine the tactile joy of paper with the vibrant possibilities of color? Enter the Boox Tab X C, a device that promises to redefine how we interact with E Ink technology. With its 13.3-inch color E Ink Kaleido 3 display, this tablet isn’t just an incremental upgrade—it’s a bold leap forward for professionals, students, and creatives alike. Imagine sketching vivid illustrations, annotating documents, or reading richly detailed content, all on a screen designed to be easy on the eyes and immersive to use. But does this ambitious blend of innovation and practicality truly deliver, or does it falter under the weight of its own expectations?

In this comprehensive assessment, Chalid Raqami explores the Boox Tab X C’s standout features, from its scratch-resistant aluminum silicate glass to its active stylus with haptic feedback, which mimics the sensation of writing on paper. You’ll also discover how its Android 13 integration and productivity-focused design make it a versatile tool for work and leisure. Yet, like any device, it has its trade-offs—non-expandable storage and the absence of a fingerprint sensor may give potential buyers pause. Whether you’re considering the Tab X C as your next creative companion or simply curious about the evolution of color E Ink, this review will help you weigh its strengths and limitations with clarity. After all, innovation always comes with questions worth exploring.

Boox Tab X C Overview

Display: Pioneering E Ink Innovation

The standout feature of the Boox Tab X C is its 13.3-inch color E Ink Kaleido 3 display, which represents a significant advancement in E Ink technology. The screen delivers a resolution of 300 PPI for black-and-white content and 150 PPI for color, making sure sharp text and vibrant visuals. This makes it ideal for reading, note-taking, and creative tasks. The adjustable frontlight enhances usability across various lighting conditions, whether indoors or outdoors, while the reduced ghosting effect ensures smoother transitions, addressing a common issue in earlier models like the Boox Note Max. These improvements collectively elevate the reading and writing experience, making the display a key selling point.

Build and Design: A Balance of Durability and Functionality

The Boox Tab X C is engineered with durability and practicality at its core. Its screen is protected by scratch-resistant aluminum silicate glass, making sure resilience against daily wear and tear. The metal frame not only adds a premium aesthetic but also enhances the device’s structural integrity. While the tablet is slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor due to the inclusion of a larger battery and advanced display technology, it remains portable and comfortable for extended use. Additionally, the inclusion of pogo pins for keyboard cover compatibility expands its productivity potential, making it a versatile tool for users who require a device that adapts to various tasks.

Boox Tab X C Hands-On Impressions

Stylus: A Writing Experience That Feels Authentic

The redesigned InkSpire Pen improves the writing experience by incorporating active stylus capabilities and haptic feedback, simulating the tactile sensation of writing on paper. This feature is particularly beneficial for note-taking, sketching, and other creative endeavors. The stylus offers adjustable feedback levels and low latency, making sure precision and responsiveness. Its magnetic attachment system not only provides secure storage but also enables automatic charging, making sure the pen is always ready for use. However, the absence of an eraser function on the stylus may be a drawback for users accustomed to this feature, potentially limiting its appeal for certain tasks.

Performance: A Blend of Power and Versatility

Under the hood, the Boox Tab X C is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the storage is non-expandable, the device runs on Android 13, granting access to Google Play and a wide array of applications. This ensures compatibility with productivity tools, multimedia apps, and more. The tablet also comes pre-installed with the March 2025 security patch, offering a secure and up-to-date user experience. These specifications make the Boox Tab X C well-suited for multitasking, creative projects, and media consumption, positioning it as a reliable option for users with diverse needs.

Key Advantages Over Previous Models

The Boox Tab X C introduces several notable improvements over earlier models like the Boox Note Max. Key enhancements include:

A color E Ink display that expands its usability for multimedia and creative tasks.

that expands its usability for multimedia and creative tasks. An adjustable frontlight for improved readability in various environments.

for improved readability in various environments. A scratch-resistant screen and premium build materials for enhanced durability.

and premium build materials for enhanced durability. Compatibility with accessories like keyboard covers, boosting its productivity potential.

These upgrades make the Tab X C a more versatile and long-lasting option for users seeking a comprehensive E Ink solution.

Considerations and Limitations

Despite its many strengths, the Boox Tab X C has some limitations that potential buyers should consider. The absence of a fingerprint sensor may be a concern for users who prioritize biometric security. Additionally, the non-expandable storage could be restrictive for those requiring significant space for files, applications, or multimedia content. Furthermore, the limited E Ink viewing modes may reduce its adaptability for certain specialized use cases, potentially narrowing its appeal for some users.

A Versatile Contender in the E Ink Market

The Boox Tab X C strikes a compelling balance between innovative E Ink technology, robust build quality, and features designed for productivity and creativity. While it may not fully replace traditional tablets for all users, its unique combination of a vibrant color E Ink display and Android 13 functionality positions it as a strong contender in the color E Ink tablet market. For professionals, students, and creatives seeking a device that seamlessly integrates reading, writing, and multimedia capabilities, the Boox Tab X C offers a well-rounded and versatile solution.

