BOE to supply iPhone SE 4 display

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in 2024, we previously heard some more details about the handset and now it has been revealed that BOE will supply the displays for the device.

According to a recent report from The Elec, China-based BOE will be the supplier of the displays for the new iPhone SE 4.

The handset will apparently come with an OLED display and as we heard previously the device is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display with a notch at the top.

The design of the handset will apparently be similar to that of the iPhone 14, by the time it launches, all of the top iPhone models will have a different design. We heard previously that all of this year’s iPhone 15 handsets will come with Apple’s Dynamic Island.

The new iPhone SE model will be a significant upgrade over the current model, the current model has a 4.7-inch display, but the new model will come with a larger 6.1-inch display. This could encourage users of the existing iPhone SE to upgrade their handset to the new model.

We will have to wait until next year to find out exactly what upgrades the new 2024 iPhone SE will come with, as soon as we get some more information on the handset, we will let you know.

Source The Elec, MacRumors





