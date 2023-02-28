iPhone SE 4 back on track for 2024 launch

We previously heard a rumor that Apple may have canceled or delayed the development of the iPhone SE 4.

According to a recent report, the development of the handset is back on track and it will be launched in 2024.

The news comes in a report from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that the new iPhone SE is back on track for next year. It was Ming-Chi Kuo who revealed a couple of months ago that the handset had been shelved.

You can see the tweet below which reveals that Apple has started the development of the new iphone SE 4 smartphone.

(1/10)

[Update] Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip. The significant decline in Qualcomm’s Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion. https://t.co/0MeZDFnbzg — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 27, 2023

The handset will apparently come with a 6.1-inch OLED display and it will apparently get an updated design that will be more similar to the iPhone 14. We had previously heard that the device would be similar to the iPhone XR.

The display on the front of the handset will feature a notch at the top like the iPhone 14 and it will come with Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem.

We can expect the new iPhone SE smartphone to launch in 2024, probably sometime in the first half of next year. As soon as we get some more information about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors





