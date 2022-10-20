iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone XR design (Video)

We previously heard a range of rumors about the new iPhone SE 4, we previously heard that the handset would come with the same design as the iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR launched back in 2018 and the handset comes with a notch on the front of the device, it also has a single rear camera and a single front camera.

Jon Prosser has released a new video about the iPhone SE 4 and also mentioned the design of the handsets.

We recently heard that the new iPhone SE will come with a 6.1-inch display and that it will get an updated processor and more RAM than the current model, the exact processor has yet to be confirmed.

We can also expect the new iPhone SE to come with upgraded cameras on both the front and back of the handset as well.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new iPhone SE will be made official, we suspect that it will be sometime in early 2023. As soon as we get some details about the handsets launch date, we will let you know.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors



