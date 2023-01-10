Apple cancels iPhone SE 4 according to report

Back in December, we heard a rumor that Apple may have canceled their iPhone SE 4 and now there is more evidence to support the rumor.

The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that Apple had planned to launch a new 5G iPhone SE in 2024, these plans have now been canceled.

Due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm’s, Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the low-end iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of iPhone SE 4. However, the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024.

The handset was supposed to use Apple’s in-house 5G modem, this is now expected to debut in the iPhone 16 in 2024 instead of the new iPhone SE.

Of course, this does not mean that Apple has canceled the iPhone SE altogether, we may still see another version of the handset sometime in the future, exactly when this will remain to be seen.

Source Medium, MacRumors





