2024 iPhone SE 4 may be cancelled

According to a recent report, Apple may either cancel the 2024 iPhone SE 4 or decide to postpone the device to a later date.

The news comes in a report from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that Apple may either delay or scrap the device due to lower-than-expected demand for the more budget-friendly iPhone models.

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 will apparently also cost more to produce due to design changes, so this could be another reason that Apple is considering not launching the device.

We have heard a number of rumors in the past that there is a new version of the iPhone Se with an updated design and more that was due for launch in 2024. Now it would appear that Apple may be reconsidering whether or not to launch this new budget-friendly smartphone.

