BMW XM hybrid unveiled

BMW has unveiled a new hybrid SUV, the BMW XM and the cat comes with a v8 petrol engine which is combined with an electric engine.

The new BMW XM has 653 horsepower, 489 from the twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, and 197 horsepower from the electric system, the car comes with 590 lb-ft of torque.

The highlight of the brand’s model offensive in its anniversary year, the BMW XM is also the first BMW M original since the BMW M1. Precisely crafted flourishes in the exterior design of the high-performance SAV recall the legendary mid-engined sports car. Production of the BMW XM will get underway at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA in December 2022 before it arrives at dealers worldwide in spring 2023. The key sales markets will be the USA, China and the Middle East.

The M HYBRID drive system in the BMW XM delivers an overall output of 480 kW/653 hp (generated by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 360 kW/489 hp and the electric drive system with up to 145 kW/197 hp). It is underpinned by a newly developed, classically high-revving V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology. The 4.4-litre unit features a cross-bank exhaust manifold and an optimised oil separation process.

You can find out more information about the new BMW XM hybrid over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals