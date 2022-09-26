New BMW M Hybrid V8 for 2023 IMSA Season unveiled

BMW has unveiled its new BMW M Hybrid V8 for the 2023 IMSA Season, the car was launched at the Peterson Museum in Los Angeles.

This is the first prototype that has been developed by BMW M Sport in 25 years and it will come with a unique livery using the BMW M colors.

Andreas Roos: “Being back in the top class of motorsport and battling for overall victories at such legendary races as Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta in 2023 is both a major challenge and huge motivation for everyone at BMW M Motorsport. We have worked very hard in recent months to get the BMW M Hybrid V8 ready for racing in a short time. Thank you to all our partners at Dallara, BMW M Team RLL, our development team RMG, and BMW Group Designworks for the fantastic support with assembling, developing and testing the car. The BMW M Hybrid V8 is a beautiful race car. It is now our job to make it fast. We are working towards achieving this goal day by day and are confident that we will be ready in January when we really get down to business for the first time at Daytona.”

You can find out more information about the new BMW M Hybrid over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals