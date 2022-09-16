BMW to use parts made from recycled fishing nets

BMW has announced that it plans to use parts in its future vehicles that have been made from recycled fishing nets. Many manufacturers are now thinking about the materials that they are using in their vehicles.

The company has revealed that they are able to reduce CO2 emissions of these parts by around 25 percent over the same parts which would be manufactured normally without recycling.

BMW has also revealed that they intend to use thermoplastics in their vehicles that are made from 40 percent recycled materials by 2020.

In a first for the automotive industry, the models of the NEUE KLASSE due to be launched from 2025 onwards will feature trim parts made of plastic whose raw material contains around 30 percent recycled fishing nets and ropes. This raw material is proactively sourced at ports all around the world to ensure that it doesn’t end up being discarded in the sea.

In an exclusive recycling process, waste material from the maritime industry is used to produce trim parts suitable for the exterior and interior of future vehicles. The resulting components have an approximately 25 percent lower carbon footprint than their counterparts made from conventionally manufactured plastics.

You can find out more information about BMW’s plans to use recycled fishing nets in the vehicles at the link below.

Source BMW



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals