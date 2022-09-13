New BMW EV batteries are 50 percent cheaper

BMW has unveiled its latest EV batteries and they come with a new design and cost around 50 percent less than current EV batteries.

The new BMW EV batteries come with a new round design, they also use less CO2 during their production, more details are below.

“The newly-developed sixth generation of our lithium-ion cells will bring a huge leap in technology that will increase energy density by more than 20 percent, improve charging speed by up to 30 percent and enhance range by up to 30 percent,” according to Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development. “We are also reducing CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60 percent. These are big steps for sustainability and customer benefits.”

“To meet our long-term needs, we will be building battery cell factories with our partners, each with an annual capacity of up to 20 GWh, at six locations in key markets for us: two in China, two in Europe and two in USMCA,” added Joachim Post, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network. “We have also reached agreement with our partners that they will use a percentage of secondary material for the raw materials lithium, cobalt and nickel, as well as utilising green power for production, to ensure CO2-reduced manufacturing.”

You can find out more information about the new BMW EV batteries over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals