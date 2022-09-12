BMW to offer EV charging without an app or card from 2023

BMW has announced a new feature where it will offer EV charging for its electric vehicles without the need for an app or card.

You will basically just be able to plug your BMW EV into an electric charger, which recognizes the vehicle and this will take care of the payment for you.

With pioneering innovations in the field of digital vehicle functions, the BMW Group is once again helping to make electric mobility more convenient and attractive. From mid-2023, a Plug&Charge function will be available in the first BMW models, enabling customers to charge electricity at public charging points without having to use a charging card or app. The authentication required to start the charging process and for billing is carried out automatically by means of a data exchange between the vehicle and the charging station.

At the same time, BMW Charging is expanding its extensive portfolio of charging services with this feature, provided by Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS). Also, the new functionality allows Plug&Charge access to the IONITY charging network initiated by BMW.

This new feature is coming to BMW EVs from the middle of 2023, it should make it easier for BMW owners to charge their electric vehicles.

Source BMW

