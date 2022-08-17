BMW M EV Concept car unveiled

BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles.

The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more.

BMW M GmbH is opening the next chapter in its transformation towards electric mobility. With the first test drives of a so-called concept test vehicle for innovative drive and chassis control systems, a multidisciplinary team of developers is now putting to test the hardware and software solutions designed for future fully electric high-performance cars. The concept testing focuses on a four-wheel drive system comprising four electric motors and an integrated driving dynamics control system, which together provide an unprecedented level of performance and experience.

With the completely new drive concept, BMW M GmbH is underscoring its development expertise and, therefore, also its ability to transfer the essence of the letter M into the world of locally emission-free mobility. The purely electric drive system is combined with innovative control systems to redefine the combination of dynamics, agility and precision that is characteristic of BMW M automobiles in a high-performance sports car.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M EV concept car over at BMW at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what new cars are being developed.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals