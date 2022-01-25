BMW iX Flow color changing car in action again (Video)

One of the coolest things that we saw at CES was the new BMW iX Flow color changing car, we previously saw a video of the car and its color changing exterior. We also saw a video from BMW which explained how the technology worked.

Now we get to have another look at this amazing color changing SUV in a video from Shmee150 and we get to find out more details about how the car works.

As we can see from the video, the technology that BMW has created to make this color-changing car possible is seriously impressive. The car uses E Ink technology and it features a special body wrap that is designed specifically for the car. The wrap is stimulated with positive and negative electric signals and this allows it to change between the two colors., the possibilities of thistechnology for the future are interesting.

You can find out more details about the new BMW iX Flow over at BMW at the link below, the technology is still in the concept and prototype stages at the moment. We are looking forward to finding out more details about how BMW develops it in the future.

Source & Image Credit: Shmee150

