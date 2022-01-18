How the BMW iX Flow color changing car works

One of the most impressive things unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show was the new BMW iX Flow color-changing car.

Last week we got to see a video of the BMW iX Flow in action, in the video, the car changes color from black to white and white to black it looked very impressive.

Now we get to find out more details on how this color-changing car works in a new video from BMW, the car uses E Ink technology and electricity to change color, let’s find out more information about the car.

As we can see from the video the E Ink is used to change the color of the car from black to white and from white to black. It is interesting to see how the technology is used and how 2D technology has been used to transform a 3D vehicle and change the colors.

This is definitely one of the coolest technology advancements for vehicle technology that we have seen in the last few years. We are looking forward to seeing how the technology is developed in the future, it will be interesting to see when the technology will be used in BMW’s future vehicles. We suspect that this may be a technology that other car manufacturers are interested in as well.

You can find out more details about BMW’s new color-changing car and the technology it uses over at their website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals