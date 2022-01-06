The BMW iX Flow is a color changing car

We recently saw the new BMW iX M60 and now BMW has unveiled another new car at CES, the BMW iX Flow.

The BMW iX Flow is capable of changing colors, BMW explains below how this works it certainly sounds interesting. The photos show the car changing from black to white.

The fluid colour changes are made possible by a specially developed body wrap that is tailored precisely to the contours of the all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle from BMW. When stimulated by electrical signals, the electrophoretic technology brings different colour pigments to the surface, causing the body skin to take on the desired colouration. Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design: “The BMW iX Flow is an advanced research and design project and a great example of the forward thinking that BMW is known for.

The innovative E Ink technology opens completely new ways of changing the vehicle’s appearance in line with the driver’s aesthetic preferences, the environmental conditions or even functional requirements. The technology thus offers unprecedented potential for personalisation in the area of exterior design. The BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink demonstrates this potential to impressive effect. Against this background, the BMW Group is driving the development of the technology so that a new form of personalisation can be experienced both on the outside and in the inside of future production vehicles.

This sounds like a very interesting technology and we are looking forward to finding out some more details about it and how it works.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals