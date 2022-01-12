BMW iX Flow color changing car in action (Video)

Last week at CES 2022 BMW unveiled their new color-changing car, the BMW iX Flow and now we get to find out more details about the car.

The video below from Supercar Blondie gives us a look at the new BWM iX Flow and its color-changing paint.

As we can see from the video the paint can change from one color to another, from dark gray to white and it looks pretty amazing from the video.

The new color-changing BMW uses E Ink technology and the car is covered in three layers which are used to change the color, BWM explains more below how this works.

The innovative E Ink technology opens completely new ways of changing the vehicle’s appearance in line with the driver’s aesthetic preferences, the environmental conditions or even functional requirements. The technology thus offers unprecedented potential for personalisation in the area of exterior design. The BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink demonstrates this potential to impressive effect. Against this background, the BMW Group is driving the development of the technology so that a new form of personalisation can be experienced both on the outside and in the inside of future production vehicles.

This is definitely one of the coolest pieces of technology we have seen this year and it will be interesting to see how it is developed in the future.

Source & Image Credit: Supercar Blondie

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals