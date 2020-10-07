BMW 128ti unveiled

BMW has launched a new version of their one series, the BMW 128ti, the car comes with BMW’s M Sport suspension and Torsen limited-slip differential.

The new BMW 128ti is powered by a 2.0 litre four cylinder engine that produces 261 horsepower and it comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 6.1 seconds.

The 2.0-litre engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology is a direct offshoot of the variant in the BMW M135i xDrive – the BMW Group’s most powerful four-cylinder unit – and develops 195 kW (265 hp). The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is fitted as standard.

As in the BMW M135i xDrive, the standard-fitted M Sport braking system with red-painted brake callipers (a first for a BMW 1 Series model) provides good braking performance. The 18-inch Y‑spoke 553 M bi-colour light-alloy wheels are reserved exclusively for the BMW 128ti, while sport tyres (Michelin Pilot Sport 4) can be specified as a no-cost option.

You can find out more i9nfomation about the new BMW 128ti over at BMW at the link below, it will go on sale in November and prices will start at €41,574.79 in Germany.

Source BMW

