Blync lets you ride your bike in VR

Blync is a new system that allows you to use your bicycle to engage in virtual reality cycling in digitally created worlds. Using a controller onto which the front wheel of your bicycle is placed, the virtual reality environment can sense which direction you are turning as well as the speed you are peddling, providing a realistic cycling environment.

Kinbona the creators of Blync explain more about the inspiration behind the virtual reality riding simulator and its development. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project is aiming to raise $22,000 to make the jump into production. With still 24 days remaining the campaign is already raised nearly $10,000.Early bird pledges are available from $90 or £69 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during January 2021.

“The idea for Blync came to me when my wife bought her bike but could not ride it because of her busy work schedule and our two young kids. As I was looking for a solution, I got to experience VR for the first time. I then asked, “What if I can make my wife feel like she is riding outside while she is at home using a VR system?” This is how I began developing Blync. Blync enables you to ride your bike in beautiful terrains from the comfort of your home with your VR device or computer screen.”

“VR has opened up various ways for us to experience reality. Imagine biking through different virtual environments from the comfort of your living room. With a quick setup, Blync lets you venture across various terrains as if you were outdoors!”

– While biking can be a refreshing fitness activity, it also comes with safety risks. Blync lets you get the thrill of biking on dangerous terrains from the safety of your home.

– Finally, you don’t have to cancel cycling rides during winter. Blync helps you have consistent fitness activity for improved physical well-being. Ride your bike at any time of the day or any season of the year.

– Blync is made up of a path sensor and speed sensor. While other virtual bikes mainly control where you go on the virtual world while you pedal, Blync’s path sensor allows you to turn and control where you want to go.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals