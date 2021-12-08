Blueair Blue air purifier keeps your air clean and your family safe from £159

If you are searching for a non-obtrusive air purifier to suit your home’s interior you may be interested in the Blueair Blue air purifier available in a range of 5 different colors and finished with a minimalist design allowing it to clean the air in your home almost undetected. The new Blue air purifier has been designed in Sweden to ensure the highest quality, safety and sustainability and features five interchangeable pre-filter color options inspired by Swedish nature : Arctic trail (dark grey), Winter reed (light grey), Archipelago sand (pink), Aurora light (green) and Night waves (blue).

Blueair air purifier features

Recommended room size: 17 m2 (5 air exchanges per hour according to AHAM). 43 m2 (2 air exchanges per hour)

CADR: Smoke 210 m3/h; Dust 181 m3/h; Pollen 163 m3/h

Suitable for smaller rooms such as bedrooms

Easy One-button control for fan speeds & filter replacement indicator

Foldable 360° filter

Energy efficient (2W – 10W)

Quiet 18 – 48 dB(A)

Easy to use and maintain

Third-party tested by AHAM

Optional fabric pre-filters in five different premium colours: Arctic Trail, Winter Reed, Aurora Light, Night Waves, Archipelago Sands.

“‘Tis the season to be full of cold and flu. In winter it can feel like the air we breathe is loaded with germs determined to give us the dreaded winter sniffle. Many of us are uneasy standing on a crowded bus during flu season. We shy away from colleagues who are coughing or tell our children to stay away from a friend who has a runny nose. Wherever people go, they are spreading bacteria. The Blue 3210 not only looks great, but it also cleans the air in a room five times an hour thanks to its high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) which measures the volume of clean air that is produced by an air purifier each minute. This is a great indication of how well bacteria, viruses and pollutants are removed from the air you breathe.”

“Alexander Provins, Director EMEA, Blueair comments: “Air purifiers have so many health benefits all-year round. It is a common misconception that air purifiers are only for allergy and asthma sufferers. Anyone and everyone can and should enjoy the wonderful effects of cleaner air. Not many people would think to indulge in such a product for themselves which makes this an extra thoughtful gift for that loved one who is notoriously hard to buy for.”

Source : Blueair

