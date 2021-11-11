Minimalist 2022 framed yearly wall calendar

The design team at IOTA based in San Francisco have created a new framed wall calendar that allows you to see 12 months at a glance. The minimalist calendar has been launched on Kickstarter and thanks to nearly 250 backers has blasted past its required pledge goal with still 21 days remaining.

Designed to act like a whiteboard or provide a permanent record by using permanent markers you can use the calendar in a number of different ways depending on your needs. The calendar measures 24 x 36″ and is printed on 80lb paper. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $44 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates).

Minimalist calendar 2022

“Plan vacations, birthdays, or anniversaries. Make a colored Gantt chart. Start bullet journaling. Count the days as they pass. This calendar provides just enough structure without getting in the way. Carefully designed in Cambridge, and printed with love in San Francisco. The people who’ve touched this product have had a love for minimal, yet high-quality design.”

If the IOTA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the minimalist calendar project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the IOTA 2022 wall calendar project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 2022 minimalist calendar, jump over to the official IOTA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

