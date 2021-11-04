Sable Flow secret whiteboard keeps you organized when needed

Sometimes digital devices are just not quick enough for the flow of the mind to capture ideas, thoughts or reminders that need action in. However leaving your thoughts on show can also be distraction when you’re trying to relax, although this is no longer a problem thanks to the secret whiteboard from the team at Sable Flow. The unique design features a magnetic whiteboard that can be easily hidden from view when you finish work with a picture of your choosing. Designed to open up completely the secret whiteboard provides two areas for you to capture notes, thoughts and to dos.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Sable Flow secret whiteboard is disguised as a picture

“Designed to help you switch between work and home life, Secret Whiteboard is a hanging print frame that opens like a book to reveal a double-sided, magnetic whiteboard inside. Every board comes with an art print included, or switch out the art to your favorite poster! The magnetic whiteboard allows you to keep your markers, erasers, and papers stored inside. Add style to your space. Available in three size options, Small, Medium, or Large, and two frame color options: black or white. The easy-to-hang frame fits perfectly in your home or office — and don’t worry you can easily change the poster.”

With the assumption that the Sable Flow crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Sable Flow secret whiteboard project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the secret whiteboard, jump over to the official Sable Flow crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

