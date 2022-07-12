OneLife X plasma air purifier costs less than $6 per year to run

If you would like a way of keeping your home clean from airborne particles you might be interested in a new plasma air purifier in the form of the OneLife X. Designed to eliminate 99.99% of airborne particles with groundbreaking plasma technology the efficient design costs less than $6 per year to run and is virtually silent in operation creating just 25 dB of noise. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1100 or £925 (depending on current exchange rates).

“OneLife X is a high-performance air purifier with revolutionary plasma technology that filters your air with clinical precision. It uses a high-precision laser sensor to track even the smallest detectable particles in your air. Unlike other air purifiers, OneLife X produces no harmful ozone and has no costly filters to replace. Our next-generation air purifying plasma filter eliminates 99.99% of airborne particles without the need to replace the filter, ever.”

Assuming that the OneLife X funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the OneLife X plasma air purifier project view the promotional video below.

Plasma air purifier

“OneLife X uses a high-precision laser sensor that detects particles as small as 1 micrometer, then the plasma technology removes particles down to 0.01 micrometers, meaning it removes even viruses and ultrafine particles out of your breathing air that most purifiers miss. Most air purifiers use standard HEPA filters that are incapable of capturing particles smaller than 0.3 micrometer. “

“OneLife X has metallic plates in the filter that act like giant magnets for all the pollutants in the air. When air is pulled into the device, it passes through the plasma field where pollution particles get charged up (ionized) so they stick right to the collector sheets. Using this plasma field to ionize the particles instead of forcing air through a thick filter means there’s no restriction of airflow, so One Life X requires very little energy, runs virtually silently, and generates no harmful ozone.”

Source : Indiegogo

