Razer Project Hazel smart facemask shipping before 2022

As well as announcing their new Blade 14 laptop, Razer has also announced that they new Project Hazel facemask unveiled earlier this year will start shipping before the end of 2021. The facemask incorporates a number of unique features including a built-in microphone and amplifier to stop your voice being muffled.

Features of the Project Hazel Razer facemask include :

– In addition to its high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE), the mask also has a high fluid resistance which protects against large droplets and splashes.

– The smart mask’s detachable ventilator regulates airflow and is capable of filtering at least 95% of airborne particles.

– Project Hazel comes with a special charging case lined with a UV light interior which kills bacteria and viruses as the mask charges.

– The mask’s BFE rating can easily be maintained by swapping in new filters into the ventilators, which have long-lasting battery life for all-day use.

– With a dual-purpose fast charger that sterilizes at the same time, the smart mask is always ready to go. Glows from red to green for easy reference when checking battery level.

– The waterproof, scratch-resistant mask is as tough as it is sustainable—made of recyclable plastic to greatly minimize wastage as compared to disposable masks.

– Enjoy more seamless social interaction with others as they’ll be able to see you speak and pick up on your facial cues easily.

– The smart mask’s interior lights up automatically when it’s dark, allowing you to express yourself clearly regardless of the lighting conditions.

– Thanks to a built-in mic and amplifier combo, our patent-pending technology ensures your speech isn’t muffled even when you’re masked up.

“Face the new normal with protection that’s far from average. Introducing our prototype of the most intelligent mask ever created—a design focusing on five key areas to ensure the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements. Introducing Project Hazel, the world’s smartest mask. Designed to provide a safe, social, sustainable, comfortable, and personalized experience, this mask ensures the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements.”

Source : Razer

