BLINK short horror film release by Sony Pictures in full on YouTube

Sony has today made available Blink the first short film included in the Screen Gems (Sony Pictures’ genre label) and Ground Control’s horror film lab “Scream Gems.” Making it available to view in full on YouTube. The 10 minute horror film features Mary who has been pushed from a window and waits in hospital almost completely paralyzed.

“Scream Gems” focuses on the development and production of horror genre proof-of-concepts and aims to collaborate with up-and-coming filmmakers to produce horror shorts with the primary goal of developing new, original content into feature films.

Sony Screen Gem horror film

Blink has been directed by Spenser Cohen and writen by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, produced by Scott Glassgold and Anna Halberg and stars Alicia Coppola, Scot Nery and Sophie Thatcher. Check out the full film embedded below.

“After being violently pushed from a window, Mary wakes up in the hospital, almost completely paralyzed. Trapped inside the prison of her own body, Mary’s only way to communicate is by blinking her eyes. She tries to warn the nurse that a sinister, inhuman force is trying to kill her. But when strange things begin happening around her, she realizes it may be too late to stop it.”

Source : Sony Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals