Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro registrations hit five million

The new Black Shark 3 smartphones were made official yesterday and it looks like the handsets are going to be popular as the company has had 5 million registrations for the handsets since yesterday.

There are two models in the range the Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro and they are designed to be gaming smartphones.

As a reminder the the Black Shark 3 comes with a 6.67 inches with a FHD+ resolution plus a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus 256GB of storage. T

The BlackShark 3 Pro features a 7.1 inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution, there is also three rear cameras with a 64 megapixel sensor, another with a 13 megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5 megapixel depth sensor.

