Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro smartphones announced

Xiaomi has announced its new Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro smartphones and we have all the details on these two new gaming handsets

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a 7.1 inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus 256GB of storage.

The new gaming smartphone comes with three rear cameras, one with a 64 megapixel sensor, another with a 13 megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5 megapixel depth sensor.

The device also features a 5000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, it can charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 38 minutes.

The BlackShark 3 comes with a smaller display at 6.67 inches with a FHD+ resolution, it also has a 4720 mAh battery and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, the rest of the specifications are the same as the Pro model.

The handset will go on sale this Friday for CNY 3,499 which is about $500 for the Black Shark 3, the Pro model will retail for CNY 4,699 which is about $675.

