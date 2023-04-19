RAK ONE innovative bike stand

Cyclists might be interested in a new bike stand launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the RAK ONE. Designed to be wall mounted or floor standing the portable bike stand can be used while at home or out and about and features a unique adjustable design allowing it to support a wide variety of different styles of bikes from mountain bike to racer.

Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $129 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of multiple stands taking up valuable space? In need of the convenience that comes with not managing 3 different stands? Or maybe just plain tired of purchasing basically the same equipment over and over again? RAK ONE was designed and created for the most adventurous cyclist out there – YOU! It did take years of research, countless late nights and some empty bottles, but the end result is truly impressive; the pinnacle of bike stands that matches the craftsmanship of your bike.”

“You need options. You need choices. You deserve what no other cycling stand in the market can do. With the RAK ONE, you finally have it all – a versatile, sturdy, easy-to-use stand that does what every individual stand already does, combined. Plus, it’s cost-effective, easier to set up, compatible with your bike, whichever it is, and you can easily pack it along for a weekend ride.”

If the RAK ONE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the RAK ONE bike stand project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the bike stand, jump over to the official RAK ONE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals