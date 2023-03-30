POP-CYCLE compact folding bike

If you are searching for a bicycle to help you with that last commute to work or simply a lightweight bike to help you explore your city you might be interested in the POP-CYCLE. A compact folding bike that uses a sliding mechanism within the frame to help reduce its overall size for easy storage and maneuverability when needed.

Simply slide the horizontal frame to adjust and find the best frame spacing that fits your body size. POP-CYCLE has been designed for anyone of any age or gender to freely adjust and enjoy riding in comfort. “With a “folding efficiency of 78%, POP-CYCLE” allows users to store in narrow spaces and easily place in the back of their car trunks. ; about 74ft³(2.1m³).”

Early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $468 or £381 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“No matter how compact the body is, the conventional foldable bike requires the biker to physically hold and carry the bike to the intended destination. As described above, the conventional foldable bike was not comfortable in any shape or form to carry or move in walking, stairs , escalator , elevator…etc. POP-CYCLE is a bike that satisfies all of the above! Introducing a new kind of foldable bike that was never seen before!”

POP-CYCLE folding bike

“The core feature of POP-CYCLE is its sliding body. POP-CYCLE was designed for the bearing to follow up on the frame, rotate, and enable the sliding mechanism. POP-CYCLE is so much faster and easier to fold compared to other products. Also, you don’t need to worry about your clothes getting dirty in the process. Thanks to its slidable function, you can adjust the frames without the chains touching your body.”

If the POP-CYCLE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the POP-CYCLE folding bike project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the folding bike, jump over to the official POP-CYCLE crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





