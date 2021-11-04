Tuck Bike the first folding bike with folding wheels hits Kickstarter

Tuck Bike is the first folding bike which also features folding wheels that are split into three equal is part making the folded form factor of the bike even smaller than most but also providing full-size wheels for a comfortable ride whatever the terrain. Most foldable bikes use smaller wheels to reduce the form factor when folded but the engineers at Tuck Bike have taken a different approach providing a full-sized bike that is fun to ride yet folds small enough to fit under your desk.

Tuck Bike the first folding bike with folding wheels

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1795 or £1317 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The first collapsible bike with unique split wheels. A full size bike that is fun to ride on your commute or a weekend trip. Flexibly folds to fit under your desk or in your hallway. Easy to take on the subway or the trunk of your car. Need to pack that puppy away? The Full Monty Fold fits in the trunk of a compact car. Reach suitcase size in less than two minutes. Our wheels fold in thirds and tuck inside the frame. No need for any tools.”

If the Tuck Bike crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Tuck Bike with folding wheels project checkout the promotional video below.

How do the bike wheels fold?

“The wheel is split into three equal parts: imagine a pizza cut in three slices. You stack the pieces up and that’s how it folds. We reinforced the rim at the ends and hold them together with wedge clamps, so the joints are actually the strongest part of the wheel. Each third of a wheel is independently strong and true and when assembled together, they’re even stronger. There’s a final clamp at the hub, and you need at least three clamps to open before any segment can fold. The foam tires mean you can fold and unfold the wheel without having to deflate or inflate.”

“When you’re on it, it’s a smooth riding regular ‘ol bicycle – what you’re used to and what you expect, but when you fold it…..oh boyyy, ain’t she the cutest?! If you’re going to fold your bicycle, this is the best way to do it. We’re talking about a full size bike with a conventional frame, that folds down to the size of a suitcase.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the bike with folding wheels, jump over to the official Tuck Bike crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

