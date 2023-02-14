Bigscreen Beyond VR headset weighs just 127g

Bigscreen has this week unveiled their latest creation in the form of the world’s smallest virtual reality headset. Beyond weighs just 127g and has been designed to be lighter than competing VR headsets while still being able to feature ultra high resolution OLED displays, custom pancake optics and more. The Beyond VR headset is available for pre-order from today, February 13, priced at $999 and pre-orders are fully refundable reservations.

This is Bigscreen Beyond, the world’s smallest VR headset. Micro-OLED displays with 2560 x 2560 pixels per eye, custom pancake optics, SteamVR tracking – all in an unbelievably small form factor weighing just 127 grams. And for ultimate comfort, each headset is custom-built for each customer using a 3D Face Scan.”

Bigscreen Beyond VR headset

“As passionate VR enthusiasts, we built the VR headset we wanted for ourselves,” said Darshan Shankar, Bigscreen’s Founder & CEO. “Today’s leading VR headsets have doubled in weight compared to headsets from 2016. We built Beyond because we felt VR was too heavy, bulky, and uncomfortable. We invented new technologies to increase comfort, and developed ultra-high-end components like OLED microdisplays and pancake optics to increase immersion. To deliver the best software experience for watching movies in Bigscreen, we also had to build the best hardware with Bigscreen Beyond.

“Inside Bigscreen Beyond are two OLED displays, each with a resolution of 2560 x 2560 pixels. The combined 5120 x 2560 pixel resolution is 2-3X higher resolution than leading VR headsets. Tiny 7.2-μm wide pixels, RGB stripe subpixels, and an incredible fill factor solves a distracting problem in VR known as the Screen Door Effect. With Beyond, pixels are no longer visible to the eye.”

