What’s inside the Apple Studio Display (Video)

We previously saw a teardown of the new Mac Studio and now it is the turn of the new Apple Studio Display, iFixit has taken this new display apart.

The new Studio Display is a 27-inch monitor with a 5K resolution, the device retails for $1,600, let’s find out more details about the device in the video from iFixit.

As we can see from the video, the inside of the new Apple Studio Display is similar to the 24 inch iMac and you would think that they are both Macs when they are side by side from the back.

This Display doesn’t just look like an iMac, it opens like one too. An iMac opening tool makes short work of the splittable foam adhesive, and, just like the M1 iMac, there’s no “chin” to rest the display on.

Safely on its back, let’s use some heavy duty suction cups to lift the display just enough to free the display connectors. And here’s the reason so many were fooled, it looks a lot like an Intel iMac in here.

It is interesting to see how the new Studio display is put together inside and how it has been designed, the device comes with an A13 processor inside and it also has Apple’s iOS software.

Source & Image Credit: iFixit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals