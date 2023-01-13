Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch software update released

Samsung has released a software update for the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series, this includes 360 Audi Recoding for the Galaxy camera.

The Camera Controller app is designed to let you control your Galaxy camera from your Galaxy Watch device.

Samsung Electronics today announced new software updates to Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series, elevating content capturing for Galaxy users everywhere. Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have long been offering the best photography and videography experiences, letting users create, capture and share their best moments. Now, when paired with the latest wearable devices, the already-powerful Galaxy camera is further strengthened with 360 Audio Recording, the unique feature that brings immersive sound to video content, along with an upgrade to the Camera Controller that makes zooming in and out remotely easier. These software updates reflect Samsung’s continuous commitment to providing the most up-to-date experiences to existing devices.

The new 360 Audio Recording feature1 empowers users to capture sound on video precisely as they hear it. Pairing Galaxy Buds2 Pro with a Galaxy smartphone, everyone can film like a pro and capture high-quality, realistic audio for video without the need for bulky professional equipment anytime, anywhere. The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest. Users can pop in connected headphones and playback the video on their device or social media channel to hear lifelike and immersive sounds that emulate an in-person experience.

You can find out more details about the new features coming to the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series in this software update at the link below.

Source Samsung





