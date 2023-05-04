Center Light rechargeable minimalist bicycle headlight

Cyclists searching for a powerful yet minimalist and compact bicycle headlight might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Center Light. Featuring an aluminum outer shell, 24-hour battery life, universal bar mount, low battery mode, USB-C charging, 30° beam and light source of up to 400 lumens. Early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $57 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Even though bike lights stay on our bikes all the time, they often look like accessories. So we designed Center Light like a premium bike component. There’s no flimsy plastic or silicon straps. There are 3 lighting modes with up to 400 lumens of power. Each lighting mode offers a different battery life. Mode 1 is maximum brightness while mode 3 has the longest battery life.”

Bicycle headlight

“When the battery reaches a level of <10%, the light automatically dims to conserve power and get you home safely. This also lets you know that it’s time to recharge, so you will never be left out in the dark! Unlike other bike lights, the rechargeable 18350 battery in Center Light can be easily replaced without any tools.”

If the Center Light campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Center Light bicycle headlight project peek the promotional video below.

“Center Light was designed from the ground up for longevity and is machined from high-quality aluminium, making it lightweight and durable. This is our second bike light we have brought to Kickstarter. The Beacon Headlamp was Launched on William Vickery’s Kickstarter Profile in April 2022 and since then we have been working to develop a new mass market bike light that will look great on every bike under the new brand name Town Mouse Bikes.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the bicycle headlight, jump over to the official Center Light crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals