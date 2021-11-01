Best Windows 11 Surface tablet features showcased by Microsoft

Microsoft with the help of Matt Barlow, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Surface and team have created a new article showcasing the best Windows 11 surface tablet features that are possible combining Microsoft’s latest operating system with its latest hardware.

Windows 11 Surface tablet features

“With Windows 11, Surface automatically transitions to different modes when you change how you hold or use your device. Write in laptop mode, present with multiple screens in desktop mode, or sign a contract on-screen in tablet mode with the feeling of pen on paper on Surface Laptop Studio. Unlock new experiences with Surface Slim Pen 2, featuring tactile signals that provide the feeling of pen on paper and greater precision when taking notes, sketching and navigating. Write and draw with incredible shading and exceptional pressure sensitivity with 120Hz display on Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio – the highest refresh rate on any Surface device.”

Features of the Surface tablet & stylus include

“The built-in haptic motor in Surface Slim Pen 2 activates to allow for a natural feeling when you’re taking notes or drawing. Tactile signals can also provide feedback when using natural gestures like circling to select in Microsoft 365 apps and using tools in Adobe Fresco. Surface Laptop Studio includes a Precision Haptic touchpad, optimized for Windows gestures, with sensors for comfortable haptic feedback while navigating. Tap or use intuitive gestures to navigate or create using the entire touchpad. With the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard,* you can write, code or edit in comfort with mechanical backlit keys (including a function row), optimum key spacing for fast, accurate typing, and a large glass touchpad for precision input — all in a choice of rich colors.”

Multitasking on Windows 11 Surface tablet

– Move between work, home and school while staying in one place with multiple desktop windows that allow you to context-switch in seconds. The best part about this feature is the ability for Windows 11 to remember all the apps you’re using and help you pick up where you left off.

– Snap apps in groups and open them at once with a click of a button. Snap app groups are available on the Windows taskbar after grouping for quick access.

– Install Android apps from the Amazon Appstore. Try it using the Kindle Android app while taking notes with your Surface pen.

For a full list of all the best Windows 11 Surface tablet features showcased by Microsoft jump over to the official Windows blog by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

