New Whiteboard for Windows and iOS unveiled by Microsoft

This week Microsoft has unveiled its new Whiteboard for Windows and iOS bringing with it a wealth of new features, enhancements and tweaks. The new version is already rolling out in phases via the App Store automatic update service and will be fully available by December via a store update. The new Microsoft Whiteboard has been created to provide users with a “ single unified user experience for all our customers across all devices, operating systems, and platforms and delivers a consistent interface design and user experience across the board” says Microsoft.

“This update will automatically provide you with all the new Whiteboard features ranging from 40+ new templates, shapes, and reactions, to enhanced inking functionalities, and more. To learn all about the new Whiteboard features, check out our Welcome to the new Whiteboard post from last month. Furthering our goal of making Whiteboard available and accessible to everyone, we now support Microsoft personal accounts in our Android app and on the web in addition to our existing support in Windows and iOS apps. This expands Whiteboard’s availability for everyone across all the devices they use regularly, both at work and home.”

“Quickly bring in ideas and inspiration by inserting documents, such as PowerPoint and PDF files to kick start a brainstorming session. Annotate and iterate together with the flexibility to select individual slides or all slides and pages. Use reactions to express your thoughts on content and add sticky notes to elaborate further on ideas. Use the insert document function for references, pre-prepare a Whiteboard ahead of a meeting or populate your Whiteboard to use as a guideline to spark further ideation and creativity! “

“Images speak a thousand words! Make your Whiteboard content eye-catching and visually appealing. Grab attention and save time by inserting multiple images on your Whiteboard in one go. Iterate and annotate further on images to share thoughts and express your ideas. “

