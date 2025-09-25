The 10 Best iOS 26 Features (and How to Use Them)

Apple’s iOS 26 brings a suite of features aimed at enhancing how you interact with your iPhone or iPad. With a focus on usability, accessibility, and efficiency, this update introduces tools that cater to a wide range of user needs. From smarter browsing to advanced accessibility options, iOS 26 is designed to make your device more intuitive and practical. Below, iReviews explores the standout features that can transform your daily experience in the latest video.

1. Enhanced Safari Tab Management

Safari’s tab management receives a significant improvement in iOS 26. You can now mute individual tabs directly from the address bar, offering a more tailored browsing experience. This feature is particularly useful when encountering websites with autoplay videos or unexpected audio. Instead of muting your entire device, you can control sound on a tab-by-tab basis, making sure a focused and distraction-free session. This small yet impactful update enhances both convenience and control.

2. Advanced Screenshot Capabilities

Screenshots in iOS 26 are more versatile and functional than ever before. Two key enhancements stand out:

Full-page screenshots that exclude UI elements, making them ideal for capturing content from apps like Maps or Notes without distractions.

A “Read Aloud” feature that reads screenshot content aloud, providing an accessibility boost for users who prefer auditory support or have visual impairments.

These updates not only improve the utility of screenshots but also make them more inclusive for a diverse range of users.

3. Offline Maps with Search and Navigation

Traveling without internet access is no longer a challenge with iOS 26. The updated Maps app allows you to download maps for offline use, complete with search and navigation capabilities. Whether you’re exploring remote areas with limited connectivity or conserving mobile data, this feature ensures seamless navigation. By allowing route planning and destination searches offline, it provides a reliable solution for travelers and commuters alike.

4. Streamlined Cellular Data Management

Managing your mobile data usage is now simpler with the addition of a search bar in the cellular data settings. This tool allows you to quickly identify which apps are consuming the most data, giving you greater control over your usage. By providing clear insights into data consumption, this feature helps you avoid unexpected charges and optimize your mobile plan. It’s a practical addition that enhances transparency and control.

5. Lock Screen Integration for Reminders

The lock screen in iOS 26 becomes a hub for productivity with the ability to add, edit, and manage reminders directly. This integration eliminates the need to unlock your device, streamlining task management and keeping important to-dos within easy reach. Whether you’re juggling work deadlines or personal errands, this feature simplifies organization and ensures you stay on top of your schedule.

6. Dual Phone Number Support for Calls

For users managing both personal and professional phone lines, iOS 26 introduces a feature that simplifies communication. You can now choose which phone number to use when making calls from websites. This seamless integration ensures smooth transitions between personal and work contexts, making it easier to manage multiple lines without confusion or inconvenience.

7. Improved File Organization

The Files app in iOS 26 receives a usability upgrade with a new list view and expandable folders. These enhancements make it easier to organize and locate documents, especially for users handling large amounts of data. Whether you’re working on a project or managing personal files, the improved navigation ensures a more efficient and intuitive experience.

8. Balanced Audio Settings for Comfort

The “Reduce Loud Sounds” toggle in iOS 26 offers a more comfortable listening experience by softening loud sounds and amplifying quieter ones. This creates balanced audio whether you’re watching videos, listening to music, or taking calls. By protecting your hearing and maintaining audio clarity, this feature enhances both safety and enjoyment during playback.

9. Audio Continuity with AirPlay

The new “Keep Audio with Headphones” feature ensures your audio remains on your headphones, even when connecting to other Bluetooth devices via AirPlay. This is particularly useful for maintaining privacy and avoiding interruptions during playback. Whether you’re on a call or enjoying a playlist, this feature ensures a seamless and uninterrupted audio experience.

10. Accessibility and Usability Enhancements

iOS 26 reinforces Apple’s commitment to inclusivity with a range of accessibility improvements:

The “Read Aloud” tool for screenshots provides auditory support for users who need it.

Lock screen reminders make task management more accessible and convenient for everyone.

Usability improvements across apps and settings enhance the overall experience for all users, regardless of their needs.

These updates reflect a thoughtful approach to making technology more user-friendly and inclusive, making sure that all users can benefit from the advancements in iOS 26.

Redefining Everyday Interactions

iOS 26 delivers a comprehensive set of features that prioritize usability, customization, and accessibility. From smarter Safari browsing to offline navigation and enhanced task management, these updates are designed to simplify and enrich your daily interactions with your device. By addressing a diverse range of user needs, iOS 26 ensures a more seamless, efficient, and inclusive experience for everyone.

