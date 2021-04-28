Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox is a Japan Only special edition

Bentley are launching a new special edition version of their Continental GT, the Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox and the car will be Japan only.

The Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car including a range of exterior styling upgrades.

The exterior of the car has a powerful presence thanks to the contrasting monotone styling that accentuates the dynamic and powerful look of the Continental GT. The choice of powerful black Onyx or icy cool Glacier White exterior paint highlights the sculpted body and sweeping power line that guides the eye along the stunning profile to the muscular rear haunch and down to the striking wheels below.

The aerodynamic performance of the Continental GT is complemented by the Styling Specification to the exterior. Made from specially commissioned, high gloss, black carbon-fibre, the Styling Specification consists of a front splitter, rear diffuser, boot lip spoiler and side sills branded with metal Bentley wings inlays.

Source Bentley

